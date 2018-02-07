EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning Austrian filmmaker Stefan Ruzowitzky has become attached to direct Jet Lag, an airport-set thriller. Brian O’Shea’s The Exchange has boarded international rights with Rich Freeman of Code Entertainment producing alongside Nic Izzi. Sales start at the EFM next week.

Jet Lag, penned by Craig Mitchell, is the story of a college student who falls in love with a mysterious woman and uncovers her deadly smuggling ring during a layover at a busy metropolitan airport. The project is currently casting.

Ruzowitzky won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2008 for his movie The Counterfeiters. He has German series Acht Tage on deck for Sky Deutschland this year. Other credits include 2012’s Deadfall and last year’s thriller Die Hölle which played Fantastic Fest.

Says O’Shea, “We are excited to be putting together this mainstream thriller with such a talented director. Stefan’s body of work proves that he can be successful with any genre and can attract great cast.”

The deal was brokered by The Exchange’s Caddy Vanasirikul with the producers.