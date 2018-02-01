ABC’s upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff recently got a title and now we’re getting a first look at Station 19, which is set in a Seattle firehouse.

The show tweeted the clip (see below) and noted that the full trailer will be unveiled during tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. We’ll update as soon as it’s available.

Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters in Washington’s largest city. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George star along with Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

McKee executive produces with Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios where Shondaland is based.

Get your game face on! The full trailer for #Station19 will debut TONIGHT during @GreysABC! pic.twitter.com/8GuuvAikHs — Station 19 (@Station19) February 1, 2018

