Jennifer Aspen (Sharp Objects) is set as a series regular opposite Annie Ilonzeh and Andy Karl in ABC’s drama pilot Staties, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios.

Written by Partney and Evett and directed by Rob Bowman, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez (Ilonzeh), a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King (Karl), whose investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol.

Aspen will play Scottie, the administrative support for the State Police unit. A fast talker and a huge gossip, she has a mischievous smile and she knows more than she lets on. She regularly interacts with Eliza (Ilonzeh) and Sam (Karl), and appears to be one of those veteran bureaucrats with an infinite storehouse of local trivia.

The role marks a return to ABC for Aspen, who previously starred in comedy series GCB and Rodney. Aspen will next be seen opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight episode drama series Sharp Objects. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Innovative Artists.