Annie Ilonzeh (Empire) has been cast as the lead in ABC’s drama pilot Staties, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios. She joins previously cast male lead Andy Karl and co-star David Zayas.

Written by Partney and Evett and directed by Rob Bowman, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez (Ilonzeh), a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King (Karl), whose investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol.

The daughter of a criminal, Eliza has got a chip on her shoulder and a lot to prove. Initially with the NYPD in Brooklyn, she’s bounced off the force after a one-woman assault on a meth lab leaves a city block in rubble. After getting a job with the Oregon State Police Force — the only squad that would hire her — Eliza is obliged to adjust to an infinitely more easygoing and eccentric team of co-workers.

Michael Seitzman & Christina Davis executive produce via their Maniac Productions alongside Partney, Evett and Bowman.

Ilonze, whose series credits also include Person of Interest and Graceland, is with Etcetera and Company and attorney Michael Auerbach.

