Broadway actor and Law & Order: SVU alum Andy Karl has been cast as the male lead in ABC’s Staties drama pilot, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Partney and Evett, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez, a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King (Karl), whose investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol. King is an experienced (but quite eccentric) Oregon State Trooper with a tragic past.

Michael Seitzman & Christina Davis executive produce via their Maniac Productions. Rob Bowman directs.

Tony-nominated Karl played Sergeant Mike Dodds in Season 17 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He is known for his numerous stage roles, most recently in Groundhog Day on Broadway. He originated the role in London, winning the Olivier for Best Actor in a Musical. Karl is repped by ICM Partners and Principal Entertainment LA.