For the last couple of months, the Oscar-nominated song from Diane Warren and Common “Stand Up For Something,” sung by Andra Day for the movie Marshall, has taken on a life of its own. The powerful song about standing up for what you believe in, with the message “you can’t just talk the talk, you have to walk the walk,” has been adopted by several organizations. It has now become a rallying cry song for the gun violence prevention movement, having played during the recent Florida town hall populated by schoolchildren who just suffered through/witnessed a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were murdered last week.

Now comes this: Noted impact activist Bonnie Abaunza and Leah Sydney just produced a PSA for Everytown for Gun Safety with the song’s composer Warren, who co-wrote “Stand Up For Something” with Common. The PSA, which features Warren and filmmaker-activist Nzinga Blake, was directed by Blake and filmed by Justin Janowitz.

A few years ago, Everytown for Gun Safety formed a Creative Council which numbers about 160 and includes such Hollywood names as Julianne Moore, JJ Abrams, Emma Stone, Keegan-Michael Key and Lin Manuel-Miranda.

“Stand Up For Something” was also used at the CNN Heroes Event, the NAACP Image Awards, the ACLU Bill of Rights Gala, the LA Women’s March, and also just last night was used to bring attention to immigration rights on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Kimmel also spoke about gun violence prevention. In fact, he recently urged his viewers to go to the Everytown website and follow the organization’s “7 Actions You Can Take to Prevent Gun Violence.”

Here’s last night’s performance of the song on Kimmel: