Stan Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and countless other iconic comics characters that became film box office gold, has been hospitalized with heart problems.

Lee, who turned 95 on Dec. 28, was taken to Cedars Sinai hospital with undetermined heart problems and will remain there for a few days, according to his representatives.

His hospitalization arrives just as Marvel’s latest box office offering, Black Panther, is set to debut.

Lee’s creations are part of American pop culture, beginning in 1961, when he and artist Jack Kirby launched the Fantastic Four. There followed a Who’s Who of comic heroes, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Doctor Strange, the Hulk, Thor, and on and on.

Lee had his finger on the pop culture pulse – throwing aside the usual superhero stylings of the time, Lee humanized his characters. They had foibles, insecurities, got angry and often were reckless in their behaviors. They suffered prejudices and scorn, and wondered if they were blessed by their super powers, or cursed.

Such innovations as Spider-Man, the Hulk and many others were unlike anything else in comics, and they grew immensely popular with a young culture that was growing up in an age of rock ‘n roll rebellion.

Lee’s most recent public appearance: