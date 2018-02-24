Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, known simply as Sridevi to her legions of fans, passed away in Dubai from a heart attack. She was 54 and her death was confirmed by her family, who were attending a wedding with her in that country.

Her husband, Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi were with her when she died, according to reports.

Sridevi had worked in films starting at age four. She crossed over in the Tamil, Telugu, Malaylam, Kannada and Hindi languages, and was considered one of the few Indian females capable of huge box office without a male hero. She debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978, and starred in more than 150 films after that.

Her resume includes such beloved Bollywood blockbusters as Mr India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz and Sadma.

Sridevi briefly retired from the film industry in 1997 following the release of Judaai. But she made a triumphant return in 2012 in the English-language film Vinglish.

The Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri, its fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2013.

Twitter and YouTube erupted in mourning for the deceased star.

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Boney Kapoor’s first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, had also died a month before her son Arjun Kapoor’s debut film “Ishaqzaade” released. And now his second wife, Sridevi passes away months before her daughter Jhanvi’s first release. She must have been so happy for her child. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) February 24, 2018