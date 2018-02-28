The streaming music giant Spotify began the process of becoming a publicly traded company, filing paperwork today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spotify is pursuing a direct listing — meaning, the company does not plan to raise money through an initial offering of shares. The process allows existing shareholders the opportunity to sell.

The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SPOT, though the timing of the offering is not disclosed in the filing.

More details to come.