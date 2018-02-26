As the landscape of big-screen festival venues for television continues to get more crowded, the Split Screens Festival has confirmed its sophomore outing at the IFC Center, which hosted last year’s debut edition.

This year’s festival will run from May 31 to June 3 and organizers promise a focus on diversity. A press release announcing this year’s dates says diversity will be examined “from platforms and voices to genders and races both in front of and behind the scenes.”

Matt Zoller Seitz, a TV critic and author, will return as artistic director. “Split Screens is a fantastic opportunity to look at how the industry has changed over the past year, in everything from content to production,” he said. “But what might be most exciting about the festival will be what is yet to be written about the TV landscape, a chance to explore what’s next.”

As high-caliber work continues to proliferate on the small screen, festivals around the world have increasingly been making room at the big-screen table. New York has also seen an uptick, with the Tribeca Film Festival launching a spinoff all-TV event last fall and the New York Television Festival shifting its annual fall showcase to July, a less hectic corridor on the city’s cultural calendar.

Split Screens plans to announce its lineup in April. Last year’s festival opened with the premiere of HBO’s The Deuce and some 20 screenings and conversations represented shows on networks such as Showtime, AMC, Hulu, Netflix, Starz, Amazon, IFC, NBC, BBC America, USA Network and TBS. Split Screens also handed out the first Vanguard Award to The Sopranos creator and executive producer David Chase, and celebrated the career of actress, producer and director Lee Grant.

The development and event team at the core of last year’s inaugural effort will return, anchored by Executive Director Raphaela Neihausen, Partnerships Director Deborah Rudolph and Operations Director Dana Krieger. “We look forward to building upon last year’s successful inaugural edition and welcoming new audiences and the industry to experience the festival,” Neihausen said.