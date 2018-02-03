The US rights for the thriller-western The Scent of Rain & Lightning have been acquired by SP Releasing.

The film stars Maika Monroe (It Follows), Maggie Grace (Taken) and Bonnie Bedelia (Parenthood) and is out in theaters and on-demand Feb. 16 through SP’s output deal with Echo Bridge Releasing, with the DVD release following on March 20.

Directed by Blake Robbins, and based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Nancy Pickard, the film tells the story of Jody Linder (Monroe), a Midwestern twenty-something whose past resurfaces when the man convicted of killing her parents has his sentence pardoned.

Jody begins to question the facts behind her parents’ deaths and gradually faces the possibility that the wrong man was convicted of the crime. The further Jody delves into the past, more and more startling truths begin to emerge about her family’s tragic past, and Jody must put the pieces together to reveal the truth.

The film also stars Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Will Patton (Falling Skies), Justin Chatwin (Shameless), Aaron Poole (The Void), Logan Miller (Before I Fall) and Brad Carter (True Detective).

“When I watch a movie, I’m hoping to find an authentic world, filled with multi-dimensional characters, and that the act of viewing leaves me touched, moved and inspired,” said Robbins. “If hours later, or even days later, I find myself reflecting on that movie then I am wholly grateful to all who helped create it, and for having had the experience. That’s what I hope audiences will experience from watching The Scent of Rain & Lightning. A movie that resonates and lingers.”