EXCLUSIVE: Concord Music has named industry vet Sophia Dilley as Vice President of its newly formed film and television production department, where she will spearhead all longform audiovisual content produced by both Concord and third-party companies.

“There are so many incredible stories to be found among Concord’s artists, labels and in our library,” said Concord CEO Scott Pascucci, to whom Dilley will report. “As we take a more active role in developing film and television projects around these, I am delighted to have Sophia joining us and leading the charge.”

Before landing the new post, Dilley oversaw production and development at Route One Entertainment, where she co-produced film including Tallulah, Colossal, Landline and The Circle. In addition, she serves as an executive producer on the upcoming TV series Dope State and the film Palmer.

Dilley’s resume also includes a head of production position at Not Impossible Labs, where her shortform content debut, Don’s Voice, won the SXSW Innovation Award for Connecting People in 2016.

“I am thrilled to join the Concord team and to work with their talented artists and extraordinary catalogs,” said Dilley. “I’ve always been interested in the intersection of music and film and look forward to exploring innovative ways to bring Concord’s musically driven content to the marketplace.”