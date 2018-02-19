Sony Pictures Television has revamped its international production division and handed new roles to several global executives.

The London-based division has hired Brendan Fitzgerald in the new role of SVP International Co-Productions and promoted Richard Parsons to become EVP International Operations across the restructured division. He previously was SVP Corporate Business & Legal Affairs, Internatinal Production.

Elsewhere, Cheryl Lynch has been promoted to EVP International Business Affairs, while Angélica Guerra, SVP and managing director of international production for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, will join the senior management team of Sony Pictures Television International Production.

This comes after Sony Pictures Television, which owns production companies including The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and Simon Pegg’s Stolen Picture, promoted Wayne Garvie to president of international production last year following the exit of Andrea Wong. Garvie runs the studio’s international TV production business, overseeing the creative teams outside the U.S. as well as SPT’s 20 owned and joint-venture international production companies worldwide.

“There are exciting times ahead for all of us, and I believe our leadership and collective team is perfectly positioned to maximise the many opportunities that lie ahead,” Garvie said.