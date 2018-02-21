Set to stoke any child from the 1990s, Paramount has set its Neal H. Moritz-produced Sonic the Hedgehog feature for Nov. 15, 2019.

The feature adaptation of the hit Sega video game is directed by Jeff Fowler and executive produced by Tim Miller. It’s a combination of CGI characters and live action. Pat Casey & Josh Miller wrote the script for Sonic the Hedgehog (Golan, The Insatiable) and they’re repped by APA, The Gotham Group and Nelson Davis Wetzstein. They originally wrote Sonic for Sony, but then Paramount took the project had the duo do the polish. DJ2 Entertainment is also producing, and they’re repped by APA and Bloom Hergott.

Sonic the Hedgehog has spanned several iterations from Sega consoles in the 1990s to mobile fan and absorption into the Nintendo Mario Brothers video game universe. The series had sold over 80 million physical copies of games and over 350 million units across packaged software and mobile downloads. Sonic has also spawned five TV series in its history.

The only other release on Nov. 15, 2019 is the New Line/Warner Bros. comedy musical Margie Claus starring Melissa McCarthy and written by Ben Falcone and Damon Jones.