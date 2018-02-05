On Sunday, Disney for the first time availed itself of the Super Bowl to launch a Star Wars movie, dropping a 45-second teaser for its Memorial Day spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story during the Big Game. Today, we’ve got the first full teaser trailer. Check it out above.

Ron Howard directs Solo, having stepped in for Phil Lord & Christopher Miller who were dropped six months into production on the Lucasfilm title. Howard himself teased photos from the Pinewood set all throughout the fall. The story charts the future iconic Millennium Falcon pilot, Han Solo, as he meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca, and encounters Lando Calrissian in a dark and dangerous criminal underworld years before joining the Rebellion.

Alden Ehrenreich is donning Han’s vest with Donald Glover as Lando, Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett and Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra.

The full teaser shows the scruffy scoundrel as a youngster — “I’ve been running scams on the street since I was 10” — and explains that he was kicked out of the flight academy before joining the crew organized by Harrelson’s Beckett. Chewie gets a word in there, agreeing to Beckett’s offer on Han’s behalf.

“Get ready. I thought we were in trouble there for a second, but it’s fine,” winks Ehrenreich’s Solo as he navigates a tricky flight through a slew of tentacles.

Disney releases the Lucasfilm adventure beginning May 23 overseas with domestic opening May 25.