Since Disney has taken ownership of Lucasfilm, the studio hasn’t used the Super Bowl as a launch pad for Star Wars movies. Until today.

Taking everyone by surprise without any forewarning, Disney dropped a teaser for its Memorial Day opener spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story directed by Ron Howard. Consider this a tease to the teaser trailer which officially blasts off tomorrow during Good Morning America. There was an assumption among fanboys that Disney would drop this during the Winter Olympics, but here it is, the first 38 seconds of Solo.

In addition to typical Star Wars intergalactic characters and flair, the teaser also gives us our first look at Alden Ehrenreich as the iconic space smuggler, the Millennium Falcon as well as glimpses of Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and — probably the best first look of them all — Donald Glover looking like a boss as Lando Calrissian. And of course, we get to see the lovable Chewbacca. All of which will make any fanboy and fangirl yelp with delight.

As for what the movie’s story, I guess we’ll get more of that tomorrow during the full teaser trailer.