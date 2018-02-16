Fox has renewed Emmy-winning So You Think You Can Dance for a 15th season for premiere in the summer.

Cat Deeley will return as host for the hit summer dance competition series, which hails from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, along with resident judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens.

Fox

Auditions for the 15th season kick off next month in New York and Los Angeles for dancers ages 18-30. During the audition rounds, the most talented dancers will compete in front of the judges for a spot at “The Academy” callback rounds in Los Angeles. At the end of the callback rounds, judges will choose this season’s top dancers to move on in the competition. Those who are selected will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete live each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

Related2018 Fox Pilots

Over the course of its 14 seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has received 59 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 15 Emmy wins. The show also drawn more than 190 million video views and social engagements on leading social platforms.

“I am always blown away by the sheer level of raw talent on this show,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Broadcasting Company. “These are real people – unknown stars in their own right. And each week, they tell compelling, emotional stories through their craft. We can’t wait for Nigel, Mary, Vanessa and Cat to hit the road once again and uncover the phenomenal talent that’s out there.”

Added executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, “It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful.”

So You Think You Can Dance is executive-produced by co-creator Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.