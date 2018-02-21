Former Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter has landed a supporting role in NBC comedy pilot So Close from Greg Malins, Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Friends and Will & Grace alum Malins, So Close centers on hopeless romantics Riley & Kyle. At crossroads in their separate lives, they are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soul mates. Malins, Hazy Mills’ Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner executive produce.

Carpenter will play Jessica. She’s sweet and adorable and loves her roommates Kyle and Sebastian and is always shocking people with the crazy/confusing things that come out of her mouth.

Carpenter starred as Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s hit series Girl Meets World. She most recently voiced Princess Vivian on Sofia the First and Melissa Chase on Milo Murphy’s Law. Carpenter is repped by Paradigm and Foundation Media Partners.