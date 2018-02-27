Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson has been tapped as the new showrunner for TNT’s Snowpiercer. He replaces Josh Friedman, who exited in January.

Starring Jennifer Connelly and David Diggs and based on the acclaimed 2013 movie by Bong Joon-ho, Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in the television adaptation. Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson directed the pilot. The cast also includes Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall.

“Graeme’s extensive background in the sci-fi genre coupled with his brilliant work behind Orphan Black made him the perfect choice for this series,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP original programming at TNT. “He is the best conductor to navigate the thought provoking and delicate themes of the series while bringing this frozen, futuristic world to life.”

Snowpiercer is co-produced by Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements executive produce with Derrickson and the original film’s Bong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

“I’ve been a tremendous fan of Graeme’s work and his creative vision aligns perfectly with shaping the Snowpiercer world for a television audience,” added Adelstein, executive producer and CEO of Tomorrow Studios.

Manson co-created the critically praised hit sci-fi thriller Orphan Black. In addition, he has penned several episodes of TV series and telefilms and is known for writing the 1997 film Cube.

