Verizon has ordered seasons 2 and 3 of hit teen horror-comedy Snatchers from Warner Bros. Digital Studios’ Stage 13 brand for go90.

The series, which premiered in June, will go into production for Season 2 in New Mexico and starts principal photography today.

Created, written and executive produced by Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman & Scott Yacyshyn, Snatchers centers on Sara (Mary Nepi), a status-obsessed high school student who, in order to preserve her social standing, loses her virginity and surprisingly wakes up extremely pregnant — by an alien.

Season 2 picks up with Sara and Hayley (Gabrielle Elyse) in over their heads against the evolving alien threat. With Sara’s mom, Kate (JJ Nolan), in the clutches of the creatures, the girls have to enlist help from Skyler (Austin Fryberger), the alien baby-daddy himself. Returning cast also includes Nick Gomez as Oscar and Ashley Argota as Kiana.

Kleiman and Cedars direct. Paul Young executive produces. Scott Hinckley, Eric Fisher, Elli Legerski and Pin-Chun Lie produce with production services by Make Good Content.

Snatchers can be streamed on Verizon’s media brand, go90.