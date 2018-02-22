EXCLUSIVE: Sky Italia has come on board Entertainment One and Palomar’s event series Gaddafi, about the life and times of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The Italian pay-TV broadcaster is developing the project, which was created and written by Gomorrah creator Roberto Saviano.

In addition, British writer Clive Bradley, who was responsible for breakout Iceland drama Trapped and wrote on NBC’s Crossing Lines, has joined the writing team of Saviano and Nadav Schirman (The Green Prince).

The series is based on the life of the former Libyan revolutionary, a man with a bottomless desire for power who wanted a worldwide revolution. Gaddafi was an enigmatic leader who came from the desert and tried to conquer the world and a man who believed in his vision for Libya but ended up being killed by his own people.

Saviano and Schirman will exec produce Gaddafi, which is being produced by Carlo Degli Esposti and Nicola Serra for Palomar. Polly Williams and Carolyn Newman are overseeing for eOne with Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai responsible for Sky Italia. eOne controls worldwide rights to the series.

Last year, Saviano said Gaddafi was a series about a “warrior, a dreamer, who becomes a savage and merciless tyrant”. “It’s the story of an adventurer from the desert, a rock ‘n’ roll tyrant who self-ascribed terrorist attacks he didn’t organize and associations with terrorist groups that he did not know in order to have the monopoly on one of his most important assets: fear,” he added.

It is the latest international series for the North American producer and distributor and comes hot on the heels of its deal with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her writing partner Vicky Jones to produce romantic thriller comedy series Run. The project was announced by Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital at eOne’s annual Drama Preview Thursday morning in London.