Lindsey Vonn is down but not out after losing in the Super-G race at the Winter Olympics. Her first Olympics moment in eight years saw her make a mistake in the upper half of the course, winding up in a tie for sixth place.

Vonn won a bronze in the event in 2010 at Vancouver, but sat out the Sochi games because of a knee injury. She is a four-time overall World Cup champion and will have another shot at a medal in the women’s downhill race later in the Olympics.

Vonn said she wouldn’t be visiting the White House if she won a gold medal in skiing. She was immediately trolled by supporters of President Donald Trump after the loss.

One of her most prominent defenders was Julie Foudy of the U.S. women’s national soccer team and ESPN.

So if an athlete has different political views than you, you are happy they don't medal. This is what I was reading too much of on twitter. This what we've become. God help us all. https://t.co/6NZn8Vbwvv — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) February 17, 2018

In a later tweet, Vonn responded: “It’s ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me their loss I guess… Thank you for the support.”