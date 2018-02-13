We’re getting the first look at Ryn (Eline Powell) in her natural habitat in Freeform’s latest teaser for its upcoming mermaid thriller series Siren. The network also released key art featuring Powell (see below).

Siren asks the question, what if there was something sinister swimming beneath the sea’s surface? In Siren, the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there? Ian Verdun, Rena Owens and Sibongile Mlambo also star.

Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (Finding Carter) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb also serve as executive producers.

Siren premieres with a special two-hour event March 29 on Freeform.

Check out the teaser trailer above.