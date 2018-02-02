Blockchain entertainment studio Singular DTV has named Thessa Mooij as Director of Communications and Simone Cassas as Director of Creative Services. Both work out of the company’s New York office and report to Senior VP of Marketing Oliver Mahrdt.

Mooij is the founder of the ten-year old publicity firm Silversalt PR. While at the helm, she ran successful campaigns for festival premieres, theatrical runs and awards season, leading to top prizes in Sundance, Berlin, Venice, and Toronto.

A graphic designer by training, Simone Cassas has been based in New York for the past five years, creating and directing feature-length documentaries (Everything Is Brazil, Trilogy of the Body) and promos, corporate videos, shorts, PSA’s and on-air, off-air packages and print materials.

“With their solid, international backgrounds in entertainment, our brand new team is perfectly positioned to communicate the game-changing impact of what we do,” said SingularDTV president Kim Jackson. “They will steer all marketing efforts from the New York office, making sure to impact audiences around the world.”

Headquartered in Switzerland’s ‘crypto valley’ of Zug, SingularDTV has a New York office for the company’s extensive entertainment activities, ranging from music to film, games and books. The company raises funds on the ethereum platform, letting artists develop, produce and distribute their new work with digital apps powered by blockchain technology.