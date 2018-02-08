In a competitive situation, UTA has signed Shemar Moore.

Moore currently plays the lead, Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, in CBS’ freshman series S.W.A.T., from Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios, which he also produces.

Moore, who with his producing partner Ray Brown, is under a first-look deal with CBS and Sony TV, is best known for his 12-year stint as Derek Morgan on CBS’s long-running crime drama Criminal Minds. Additionally, Moore is a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee, winning in 2000, for his role as Malcolm Winters on CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless.

On the feature side, Moore most recently produced and starred in indie The Bounce Back. His additional film credits include Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Motives and The Brothers.

Outside of acting, Moore focuses his time on philanthropy. After his mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998, he committed to raising awareness for the disease and serves as a spokesperson for the National MS Society. Additionally, Moore participates in the annual fundraiser Bike MS ride from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles and donates profits from his clothing line “Baby Girl” to the cause.

Moore, who recently had no agency representation, continues to be repped by manager Ray Brown and Bloom Hergott.