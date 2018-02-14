Snowboarding icon Shaun White made history today as he won his third career gold medal in the men’s halfpipe final at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, marking the 100th medal won by the United States in the Winter Games. With his big win, figures in Hollywood and fellow athletes took to Twitter congratulate him.

White racked up a score of 97.75 besting younger snowboarders Ayumu Hirano of Japan, who scored 95.25 in his best run to win silver as well as Scotty James of Australia who took the bronze who scored 92.00 in his best run. White previously nabbed gold in halfpipe at Turin 2006 as well as Vancouver 2010. He didn’t medal at Sochi 2014 so his win in South Korea is a dramatic comeback — and Twitter celebrated accordingly.

Fellow Olympian Michael Phelps said, “Nothing like a good comeback!” while actor Josh Gad called his win “Incredible!”

Let’s go @shaunwhite !!! Way to go man!! Nothing like a good comeback right?? Redemption always feels great!! #usa #OlympicGames2018 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 14, 2018

Unbelievable!!!! Congrats @shaunwhite on yet another gold. Incredible!!! — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 14, 2018

SPOLIER ALERT: congrats to @shaunwhite on a most legendary performance.

I know how much it meant to you and how hard you worked for that last run.

We are all incredibly proud. 🥇🥇🥇 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 14, 2018

Chelsea Clinton congratulated White as well as snowboarder Chloe Kim who nabbed her own gold medal yesterday with a near-perfect score.

Thank you @shaunwhite & @chloekimsnow for sharing your insanely incredible talents & showing what’s possible on the halfpipe. Congratulations! Go #TeamUSA! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 14, 2018

The Olympics’ unofficial social media ambassador Leslie Jones wasn’t able to watch him win because of the New York Black Panther premiere, but she made sure to wish him luck.

