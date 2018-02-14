Shaun White’s run of a lifetime, landing him the gold in the men’s halfpipe – and the 100th Winter Olympic gold medal in United States history – catapulted NBC/NBSN to an overnight 15.2/25.

Tuesday’s NBC only metered market scored 14.0 – down compared to comparable Sochi night’s 14.5/22

NBC/NBCSN Tuesday night Winter Olympics coverage posted a 15.2/25 overnight (not including digital) — up 5% from the first Tuesday night in Sochi (14.5/22 on NBC).

White’s fourth gold medal and pairs figure skating churned up Tuesday night’s 19.6/31 Overnight Ratings Peak on NBC/NBCSN – 19.6/31 from 10-10:15 PM ET. That’s a new high for PyeongChang Olympics to date.