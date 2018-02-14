Shaun White’s run of a lifetime, landing him the gold in the men’s halfpipe – and the 100th Winter Olympic gold medal in United States history – catapulted NBC/NBSN to an overnight 15.2/25.
Tuesday’s NBC only metered market scored 14.0 – down compared to comparable Sochi night’s 14.5/22
NBC/NBCSN Tuesday night Winter Olympics coverage posted a 15.2/25 overnight (not including digital) — up 5% from the first Tuesday night in Sochi (14.5/22 on NBC).
White’s fourth gold medal and pairs figure skating churned up Tuesday night’s 19.6/31 Overnight Ratings Peak on NBC/NBCSN – 19.6/31 from 10-10:15 PM ET. That’s a new high for PyeongChang Olympics to date.
White reclaimed his Olympic halfpipe title landing back-to-back 1440s as part of a final run that deposed Japan’s Ayumu Hirano. White is now the first snowboarding three-time Olympic champion. Tuesday’s win came 12 years after winning his first gold medal at the 2006 Torino Games. White also goes into the Games History Book as the first American man to win the same individual event at three different Winter Olympics.
Much was made of White’s quest for a third gold medal since he wiped out at his last Olympics, finishing fourth.
With White’s win, U.S. had on four gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics – all four in snowboarding. Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson won the men’s and women’s slopestyle contests, and Chloe Kim won the women’s halfpipe event.
Top markets for Tuesday live primetime Winter Olympics on NBC/NBCSN: Salt Lake City 24.8/46; Denver 23.7/42; Kansas City 22.0/35; Minneapolis 21.0/38; Milwaukee 20.9/33.