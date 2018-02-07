Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing updating White House correspondents on the rapes, decapitations, and throat slittings committed by MS-13 gang members got preempted by Elon Musk’s launch of his latest space vehicle.

Not to worry, Seth Meyers had the press corps over for his own Late Night White House Press Briefing:

Meyers: I heard Robert Mueller’s investigation is almost done. What is the administration doing to get ready?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: We are preparing to leave tonight for Switzerland.

Meyers: What was President Trump doing on a boat with Stormy Daniels?

Sanders: Offshore drilling.

Meyers: What goes Melania want for her birthday?

Sanders: A small taste of freedom.