President Trump today met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the Washington Hilton hotel today, before they attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

Said Trump, “I love Guatemala, especially with chips and salsa,” according to Seth Meyers, on tonight’s Late Night.

“That’s the problem with Guatemala; there’s never enough,” Meyers joked.

President Trump met Morales to thank him for supporting the U.S. move of its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the Associated Press reported of the private hotel meeting at which the press was not in attendance.

Morales announced Guatemala would move its own embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following Trump’s news last December. Guatemala also was one of nine nations that sided with the United States on a U.N. vote condemning the country’s announcement it was moving its embassy.

