Seth Gordon has been tapped to direct and executive produce Dan the Weatherman, Fox’s single-camera comedy from The Life & Times Of Tim creator Steve Dildarian and Tomorrow Studios. Fox sibling 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Written by Dildarian, Dan the Weatherman centers on the eponymous character. After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming white man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the neighboring Spanish TV station.

Dildarian executive produces with Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Gordon directed the pilot and executive produces Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. He also directed the pilot for Marry Me, which went to series. His other credits include director-executive producer on The Good Place and The Goldbergs.