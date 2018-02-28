Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity set the record straight Tuesday night about segments on their last week’s programs, in which Parkland,FL shooting survivor Colton Haab and father Glenn claimed CNN tried to script the teen’s question for that network’s town hall on school shootings.

Glenn Haab today acknowledged he omitted some words from an email he got from a CNN producer that he had forwarded to news outlets to prove his claim. The removal of those words made it sounds as if CNN had scripted a question for Colton. Glenn Haab told the Associated Press the deletion of the words was accidental. The Haabs had sent the altered CNN email to various news outlets, including FNC.

“[Colton] said the network tried to script his question. Both he and his father said they had emails to prove that. Told the entire media,” Hannity said on his Tuesday night program. “Tonight Glenn Haab told the AP that he omitted some words from the email; he says he did not do it on purpose. Therefore what Haab told all news outlets last week was inaccurate. Our job I always to strive for the truth, and we wanted to correct the record.”

Carlson said FNC had contacted CNN last week to verify Haab’s assertion and comment. CNN, Carlson said, sent FNC emails that did not match what the Haabs had given FNC. Contacted to discuss the inconsistency, the Haabs had told FNC “they were being slandered by CNN,” Carlson said.

Now, that the family has acknowledged the removal of words in a CNN email, Carlson said, “There is no evidence, as of right now, that CNN tried to give Colton Haab a scripted question.”

Carlson’s remarks: