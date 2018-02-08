The SAG Awards has carved out a date for next year’s awards, with the 25th annual ceremony set for Sunday, January 27, 2019. Once again, the awards for outstanding film and TV performances will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS.

This year’s 24th annual SAG Awards ceremony held January 21 drew 2.7 million viewers for its live simulcast on the networks. The two-hour show, which aired in primetime in the East but 5-7 PM in the West, also posted a 0.8 demo rating, per Nielsen.

The SAG Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC, will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.