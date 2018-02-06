Animal Kingdom star Scott Speedman has been tapped to appear on ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy this season, sources said.

His stint is said to be guest-starring, with the exact number of episodes unclear. Still, it is unusual for a star of one flagship series to appear as a different character on another top series. No one is commenting but I hear Speedman is the process of exiting TNT’s Animal Kingdom though he is expected to appear in a few episodes of the series’ upcoming third season to wrap up the story of his character Barry ‘Baz’ Blackwell.

As usual, per Shondaland’s code of silence, no details about Speedman’s character on Grey’s Anatomy are being revealed though he could presumably be a new doctor. Speedman has been very selective, only doing a handful of TV series to date — as a series regular or a guest star — most notably Felicity and TNT’s Last Resort and Animal Kingdom.