Michael O’Neill is returning to Shondaland. ABC confirms he’ll recur on the seventh and final season of Scandal, which returns March 29. Details of his character are being kept under wraps.

O’Neill was last seen in Grey’s Anatomy’s season 6 two-part finale in 2010 as Gary Clark, the perpetrator of a mass shooting at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital. Clark was a grieving widower whose wife, Alison, had been taken off life support at the hospital.

Most recently Clark played Senator Roland Foulkes on SundanceTV’s Rectify and guest starred in S.W.A.T. His other previous TV credits include Extant and Bates Motel. On the film side he played Richard Barkley in Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club, among other credits.