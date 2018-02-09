'Scandal' & 'How To Get Away With Murder' Crossover Trailer: Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating Unite

ABC is giving us a look at the Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder crossover with the first meeting between Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis).

In the Scandal episode titled “Allow Me to Introduce Myself”, Olivia (Washington), while in the midst of moving on from the White House, gets an unexpected visitor in criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Davis), who seeks her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court. However, after Olivia’s recent fall from political grace, it’s going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need.

The crossover episode of Scandal airs Thursday, March 1 at 9 PM on ABC. Viola Davis and Aja Naomi King guest star. The episode was written by Raamla Mohamed and directed by Tony Goldwyn.

Watch the trailer above.