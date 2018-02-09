We’re getting a first look at Shondaland’s How To Get Away With Murder TGIT crossover episode set for Thursday, March 1 at 10 PM on ABC.

In the episode, as Annalise’s (Viola Davis) class-action case hangs in the balance, a meeting with the esteemed Washington D.C. fixer, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), proves to be crucial in getting the opportunity to argue her case in the nation’s highest court. Meanwhile, Bonnie (Liza Weil) discovers concerning information pertaining to Simon (Behzad Dabu) that threatens to expose what really happened during night he was shot. Kerry Washington and Cornelius Smith Jr. guest star.

“Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” was written by Morenike Balogun & Sarah L. Thompson and directed by Zetna Fuentes.

Check out the trailer above.