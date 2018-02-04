Following the highly-rated last week show, last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live hosted by Natalie Portman and featuring musical guest Dua Lipa averaged a 4.6 rating Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 2.0 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

This was slightly below the season high marks for last week’s episode hosted by popular former cast member Will Ferrell (4.9, 2.3) but tied SNL‘s second best deliveries since November. That is despite the fact that for the first time this season, SNL did not air live across the country because NBC carried the NFL Honors in primetime, tied to today’s Super Bowl, so SNL ran at 11:30 PM on both coasts, with no primetime play in the West.

SNL still was is the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, ahead of all primetime programming on the broadcast networks, including ABC’s Rockets-Cavaliers NBA coverage.

This is the show’s #2 most-watched season in L+7 in nine years.