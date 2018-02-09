Gkids has beamed up North American rights to Satellite Girl and Milk Cow, an anime feature from Korean writer-director Chang Hyung-yun. The film has begun streaming on VRV Select and it set for a theatrical and home video bow in the summer.

The story goes something like this: An out-of-commission satellite picks up a lovelorn ballad on her radio antenna and descends to Earth to find the source of such sincere emotions. But on the way she is caught in the crossfire of a raging magical battle and is transformed into Satellite Girl, complete with Astro Boy-like rocket shoes and weapon-firing limbs. Meanwhile, the balladeer in question – a twentysomething loser at a café open mic – meets the fate that befalls all broken-hearted lovers: He is turned into a farm animal. Aided by Merlin – a wise and powerful wizard who has been turned into a roll of toilet paper – our duo must evade the all-consuming incinerator monster, the wily pig witch, and other nefarious adversaries in an attempt to be together.

“I knew from the moment I first saw Satellite Girl and Milk Cow that we had to be involved,” said Gkids president David Jesteadt. “It is safe to say that you are unlikely to have ever seen anything like this movie before: a truly original, fantasy anime sci-fi rom-com just bursting with humor and heart.”

Gkids has amassed 10 Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature since 2009 including one this year for The Breadwinner, which scored an Annie Award last week for Best Independent Animated Feature. The distributor also was in last year’s Oscar race with My Life as a Zucchini and had two pics nominated in 2016, but it has yet to take home the trophy.