EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alumna Sasheer Zamata and Sean Kleier (Bravo’s Odd Mom Out) have been tapped as the leads of NBC comedy pilot So Close from Greg Malins (Will & Grace, Life In Pieces), Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Malins and directed by Gail Mancuso, So Close centers on hopeless romantics Riley (Zamata) & Kyle (Kleier). At crossroads in their separate lives, they are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soul mates.

Malins executive produces alongside Hazy Mills’ Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner executive produce. Zamata and Kleier join recently cast Sabrina Carpenter.

Zamata left SNL in May after four seasons. Her roster of impersonations on the sketch comedy show included Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Solange Knowles. Zamata also has appeared on TBS’s People of Earth, Amazon’s Transparent, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and Netflix’s Bojack Horseman. She is repped by Gersh and Avalon.

Kleier is coming off a three-season stint as Lex Von Weber on the Bravo comedy series Odd Mom Out. His credits also include the Showtime series Happyish and the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp. He’s repped by Gersh and Primary Wave’s Brad Pence and Tatiana Sarah.