Sarayu Blue (the CW’s No Tomorrow) has landed the lead in NBC‘s half-hour single-camera from comedy Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler, Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV. Paul Adelstein (Scandal) has been tapped as male lead opposite Blue in the pilot, written by Batra and directed by Robinson.

The untitled comedy, inspired by Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything, shows one woman’s (Blue) hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all.

Blue’s Emet is a modern working mother who is in a constant battle between being a mom and still having some personal fulfillment. She works as a storyboard artist at a video game startup with a group of young guys, whom she often uses as sounding boards for her own personal issues.

Adelstein plays Emet’s husband David, who was raised as man’s man but is trying hard to be a modern and sensitive husband and father. He works at the customer complaints department of a major airline. He loves problems with concrete, simple solutions.

Batra executive produces with Poehler via her Paper Kite Productions, Robinson via her CannyLads Productions, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Josh Maurer. Kelly Pancho and Kim Lessing produce. Auslander is consulting producer.

Blue, who co-starred on the CW series No Tomorrow, next will be seen in the feature film Blockers, opposite John Cena and Leslie Mann. She is repped by D2 Management and Pakula King & Associates.

Adelstein recently was a series regular on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Hulu’s Chance and reprised his role in the Prison Break reboot. He also has been recurring on ABC’s Scandal and has done arcs on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Epix’s Get Shorty. He is repped by Gersh and Gotham Group.