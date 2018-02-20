‘The body count is about to increase. Netflix said today that Season 2 of its undead comedy Santa Clarita Diet will dig in Friday, March 23 worldwide.

The series stars Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore as Joel and Sheila Hammond, husband-and-wife realtors who lead vaguely discontented lives in the titular L.A. suburb with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson). Then Sheila goes through a dramatic change, sending their lives down a road of death and destruction — but in a good way.

Netflix

Season 2 picks up with the Hammonds trying to adapt to Sheila’s now-advanced undead state — even though she’s desperately working to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. Unfortunately, while the family has become markedly better at murder, the number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up and it’s no longer going unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity, which seems important.

Through it all, Sheila and Joel are grounded by their unconditional love for one another. Sure, being undead — or loving someone who is — isn’t always easy, but don’t all relationships have their challenges?

Guest stars for the new season of the dark comedy from creator-showrunner Victor Fresco, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Tracy Katsky’s Kapital-based KatCo include Joel McHale, Maggie Lawson, Gerald McRaney and Zachary Knighton.