Some new residents are heading to the neighborhood. Community alum Joel McHale, Maggie Lawson (Psych), Gerald McRaney (This Is Us) and Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings) are joining Season 2 of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet in guest-starring roles.

McHale and Lawson will play Chris and Christa, married realtors in Santa Clarita — and a more successful, more aggressive version of Sheila and Joel. McRaney portrays Ed Thune, a retired army colonel who Joel finds very intimidating. Knighton is Paul, the chill descendent of Serbian ancestors who has been tasked with pursuing the truth of the undead, no matter who or what stands in his way.

Santa Clarita Diet stars Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore as husband and wife realtors Joel and Sheila. The pair are leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Season 2 picks up with the Hammonds trying to adapt to Sheila’s now-advanced undead state — even though she’s desperately working to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. Unfortunately — while the family has become markedly better at murder — the number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up and it’s no longer going unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity — which seems important. Through it all, Sheila and Joel are grounded by their unconditional love for one another. Sure, being undead — or loving someone who is — isn’t always easy, but don’t all relationships have their challenges?

Check out the first-look photos above and below.

Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet launches this spring on Netflix.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 2

