Samuel Goldwyn Films has secured the North American distribution rights to the Xavier Gens-directed sci-fi film, Cold Skin, with plans for a day-and-date release June 1. Written by Jesus Olmo, the film stars Ray Stevenson (The Three Musketeers), David Oakes (TV’s Victoria), and Aura Garrido (Stockholm).

It follows a young Irishman, Friend (Oakes), who travels to the edge of the Antarctic circle to replace the remote island’s previous meteorologist. The only other inhabitant of the island is the lighthouse caretaker, Gruner (Stevenson), a deranged brute, who has witnessed a horror he refuses to name. Soon Friend realizes that something else lurks on the island when nightly invasions of unknown creatures emerge in the dark from the ocean.

Denis O’Dell, Mark Albela, Orlando Pedregosa, and Denis Pedregosa produced the pic.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn, Derek Kigongo of Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers, and facilitated by Kinology.