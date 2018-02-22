Radioactive, the Marie Curie biopic that’s being helmed by Oscar nominated Persepolis director Marjane Satrapi, has rounded out cast. Joining Rosamund Pike, who’s playing Curie, are Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard, Anya Taylor Joy and Simon Russell Beale. Studiocanal and Amazon Studios are co-financing. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and Shoebox Films’ Paul Webster are producing.

As Deadline earlier revealed, the film is based on the 2010 graphic novel by Lauren Redniss, Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout which was adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne.

Principal photography began in Budapest this week. Pike plays Nobel Prize winner Curie who in 1893 meets fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Riley). The pair go on to marry, raise two daughters and change the face of science forever by jointly winning the Nobel for the discovery of radium in 1903. After the death of her husband, Curie continues her research and invites scandal when she has an affair with another prominent scientist, Paul Langevin (Barnard). However, it is Marie’s commitment to science which prevails, and the responsibility that comes with discoveries that change the world.

Taylor Joy will play Curie’s daughter, Irene, with Beale as Professor Lippmann of the Université de Paris who collides with Marie.

Studiocanal has international sales and will release in its territories including the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Amazon Studios will release in the U.S.

Pre-sold markets include Switzerland (Impuls Pictures), Scandinavia (AB Svensk Filmindustri), Portugal (Lusomundo), Latin America (Gussi), Japan (Kino), China (Huayi Brothers), Hong Kong (Golden Scene), Greece (Spentzos Films), Poland (Monolith), Iceland (Myndform), ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Middle East (Selim Ramia), Israel (Forum), Taiwan (Catchplay), Singapore (Shaw), Philippines (Pioneer), India (Pictureworks) and Indonesia (PT Prima).