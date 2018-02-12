Melia Kreiling (Tyrant) and 24: Legacy alum Ashley Thomas have joined the Season 2 cast of CBS’ suspense thriller Salvation as new series regulars.

In Season 2, the secret is out – the world learns the truth about the impending threat of an asteroid on a collision course with earth. The question is: will the truth bring out the best…or the worst in us? The answer, of course, is both.

Kreiling will play Alycia Stavros, a brilliant scientist with a mysterious past who may hold the key to the planet’s future. Thomas will portray Alonzo Carver, a DC detective who refuses to let the impending threat of Armageddon interfere with his hunt for justice.

Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro serve as showrunners/executive producers. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov, and Stuart Gillard are also executive producers.

Kreiling played Daliyah in FX’s Tyrant and most recently recurred on Amazon’s The Last Tycoon. She’s repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Piers Nimmo Management.

Thomas is currently shooting a recurring role on CBS’ The Good Fight and played the lead role of Isaac Carter in Fox’s 24: Legacy. His credits also include HBO miniseries The Night Of opposite Riz Ahmed and John Turturro, and Beowulf with William Hurt and Ed Speleers for ITV. He’s repped by Craig Shapiro at ICM Partners.