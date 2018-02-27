Toby Kebbell (The Female Brain) has landed the lead in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Todd, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents and his own father. Kebbell joins previously cast Charity Wakefield.

Kebbell currently stars in Whitney Cumming’s film The Female Brain and also stars in the upcoming The Hurricane Heist, directed by Rob Cohen, which is set to be released March 9. He’s repped by CAA and attorneys Steve Warren and Huy Nguyen at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.