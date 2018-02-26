Charity Wakefield (Bounty Hunters) is set as a female lead in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written and executive produced by Todd, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill, who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents and his own father.

Wakefield will play Gwen, the beautiful daughter of the town’s richest man, who arrives back in town newly unmarried and under mysterious circumstances.

British actress Wakefield’s recent TV roles include Sky One comedy series Bounty Hunters. She also recurred on Genius and The Halcyon and guest-starred on Doctor Who. She’s repped by ICM Partners, United Agents and Management 360.

Related2018 ABC Pilots