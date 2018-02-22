SAG-AFTRA will hold a workshop next week for its officers and more than 300 local and national board members to teach them how to identify and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. The two-hour workshop, designed specifically for union leaders, will be held Wednesday, February 28, at the union’s offices in Los Angeles and New York and will be accessible to board members from locals around the country via a real-time webinar.

“Please plan to participate,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris told the union’s local and national board members in an email. “The workshop will cover how to be pro-active in creating a safe work environment where sexual harassment is prohibited and teach you what to do when sexual harassment is revealed. You will learn how to identify sexual harassment behaviors, recognize the early signs of a potential problem, and help prevent and resolve claims of sexual harassment. This presentation explains the legal impacts of sexual harassment on your role and responsibilities as a union leader.”

The workshop is being hosted by the union’s Task Force on Education, Outreach & Engagement, which Carteris chairs.

Earlier this month, the 160,000-member union issued a Code of Conduct to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace as part of its “Four Pillars of Change” initiative to protect its members and to confront harassment and advance equity in the workplace. The code defines sexual harassment and details what constitutes a hostile work environment, retaliation and other types of prohibited conduct.

“Employers have a legal and contractual obligation to maintain a workplace free from sexual harassment,” the code states. “As a union that draws its strength from collective action, we also expect our members to uphold our collective responsibility, stop harassing conduct (by others) whenever possible, support those who speak up, and report the offensive conduct whenever possible. STOP. SUPPORT. REPORT.”