Josh Randall (Ten Days in the Valley) and East Los High alumna Vannessa Vasquez are set for series regular roles opposite Lynn Collins, Aasif Mandvi and Kris D. Lofton in ABC’s cop drama pilot Safe Harbor.

Written by Jason Richman and directed by Michael Offer, Safe Harbor chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional and often humorous situations. It centers on Oriana “Ori” Cloverfield (Collins), who gave up a legal career to become a rookie cop — or so it seems.

Randall will play Charlie Scooderro, Mudd’s longtime partner and friend. Vasquez will portray Officer Esme Chiso, an officer at Harbor Division, who’s feeling conflicted about her brother, who’s now running with a dangerous gang.

Richman executive produces with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Randall most recently appeared as Tom Petrovich in ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley and recurred on Ozark and Quarry. Vasquez played Camila Barios on Hulu’s East Los High and recently guest-starred on The Brave. She’s repped by Buchwald, DePaz Management and attorney Emily Downs.