EXCLUSIVE: There are many teens who will stop at nothing to keep their parents together no matter how broken the relationship. As seen in the new trailer for Sadie, which makes its world premiere at SXSW, the titular teen (played by newcomer Sophia Mitri Schloss) is taking this to another level.

Written by Megan Griffiths, the film follows 13-year-old Sadie who lives at home with her mother (Melanie Lynskey) while her father serves repeated tours in the military. Sadie is extremely attached to her father despite his prolonged absence, and when her mother begins dating a new man (John Gallagher Jr.), Sadie takes extreme measures to end the relationship and safeguard her family through the only tactics she knows – those of war.

The film, which is in the fest’s Narrative Feature Competition, also features Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale taking a dramatic turn, Orange is the New Black favorite Danielle Brooks as well as young actor Keith Williams who has appeared in The Last Man on Earth.